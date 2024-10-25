× Expand courtesy Belleville Chamber A float in a past UFO Days parade. A float in a past UFO Days parade.

media release: Art Fahey celebrated his 100th birthday this year. Art was born and raised in Belleville, Wisconsin where he ran his family farm. Art’s great-grandfather immigrated from in Ireland in 1873, purchased farmland in 1894, and later split the farm for his two sons. Art grew up and still lives on the family farm where he recalls as a boy skipping school to help with the three-horse drag by standing on it to add extra weight to break up the soil. Art is one of four siblings that grew up on the farm and worked the land until he retired with his wife Kathryn (Conway) Fahey.

The Fahey farm was recently honored as a Wisconsin Century Farm in August.

Art will be honored in the 38th Annual UFO Days Parade as Grand Marshal. The Parade is on Saturday, October 26 at 1 pm in downtown Belleville, Wisconsin.

Friday, October 25

6:30 – 7:30 pm, Library Community Room: Life in the Universe: A Badger Talk presented by Zoe Todd. What are the chances there are life elsewhere in our universe? Sponsored by the Belleville Public Library.

6:30 pm, Belleville Elementary School: Outdoor Movie: Coco. An Oscar-winning Pixar/Disney movie. Movie is in the parking lot behind the BASD administration building on W. Church St. Sponsored by Belleville Area Cares Coalition.

Saturday, October 26

7:30 am – 11:00 am, at Sugar River Lanes: Pancake Breakfast, Run by the Sugar River ATV Club

9 am sign-up / 10 am run, Library Park: Senior Center 5K Color Run/Walk. Preregistration is encouraged! Sponsored by the Sugar River Senior Center.

9:00 am – 3:00 pm, new library (not the Old Library in Library Park as in previous years): Friends of the Library Book Sale. Sponsored by the Belleville Public Library.

9:00 am – 3:00 pm, Senior Center and Outside at Library Park: Fall Marketplace – Craft and Vendor Show. Food Vendors on Vine Street. Sponsored by the Sugar River Senior Center.

1 pm on Main Street: UFO Day Parade. Join us as we celebrate the annual UFO parade. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring candy containers as parade participants will be handing out candy! Sponsored by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Doggy Costume Contest: Dress up your pet and walk in the parade or just enter the contest afterwards. Sponsored by Charlie’s Bark Park.

2 pm – 5 pm, Sugar River Lanes: Alien Glo-n-Bowl

3 pm – 7 pm, The Dam Bar: music by Hairlip Dog

8:00 pm – Midnight, Sugar River Lanes: UFO Day Monster Costume Ball. Music by Cloud10, no cover. Costume contest at 11 pm.