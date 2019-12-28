Ugly Sweater Party

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The ugliest wins! Wear your ugly sweater for our gaudy night of fun. Ugliest sweater judged at 9pm. Prizes for the top three winners.

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-442-1112
