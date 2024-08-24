Ukraine Fest

media release: Join us in celebrating Ukraine’s vibrant culture! Friends of Ukraine-Madison, a registered nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Ukrainian culture, is hosting its annual Ukrainian Fest in honor of Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday, August 24th, from 2:00-6:00pm in Middleton’s Lakeview Community Park. Enjoy delicious authentic cuisine, delight in performances by children and traditional dancers, immerse yourself in the captivating sounds of live music, and experience Ukrainian arts, crafts, and games. Proceeds from the event help fund cultural and educational programming and support Ukrainian refugees in the Madison area.