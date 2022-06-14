media release: Join us for our monthly Ukrainian fundraiser dinner featuring Eastern European meals for $16 where all proceeds go to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit doing invaluable work feeding Ukrainian refugees.

This month we will also be hosting a discussion on the refugee crisis with reporter Katelyn Ferral, a reporter on the investigations team at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She recently spent a month in Poland along the Ukraine border documenting the refugee crisis and human toll of the Russian war in Ukraine for USA TODAY. She previously taught English in Ukraine while in graduate school in 2013.

Meals are served first-come first-serve starting at 5 PM and can be taken to-go or eaten here to enjoy the talk. No reservations required.

This month's main dishes:

- Ukrainian Mixed Grill - Two types of grilled Ukrainian smoked sausage served with beet horseradish

- Chashushuli - A spicy Georgian beef stew with tomato, cilantro and chili peppers

- Latkes - Potato pancakes with smoked salmon and creme fraiche.

All dishes served with roasted garlic beets, Georgian kidney bean salad, and cucumber tomato salad with yogurt and dill.