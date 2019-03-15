UM-Flint Chamber Singers

press release: The Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. Gabriela Hristova, will bring their message of hope for the future of both our society and our planet at Noon, Friday, March 15, 2019, in St. Joseph Chapel. Tickets are not required, and Greater Madison is warmly invited to attend.

In the past few years, the devastating water crisis in Flint, Michigan, has become a symbol of how our society and environment are closely connected. A short performance by the ensemble will be followed by questions and answers from the audience.

The Chamber Singers are in our area to perform Saturday, March 16, 2019, with the Festival Choir of Madison. That concert is 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm at the First Unitarian Society of Madison.