UMOJA Magazine Covers

press release: In celebration of Black History Month this February an exhibit of the beautifully decorated covers of the black magazine UMOJA will be at Goodman South Public Library, 2222 Park St., Madison, 53713. Four free evening events are scheduled.

The exhibit celebrates the history and contributions of Madison’s black community. This is only the first step in involving the community in more elaborate recognitions, a larger exhibit or exhibits, perhaps even a museum. The exhibit and events are free to all. The exhibit can be seen during normal library hours: M-F, 10-8, Sat. 9-5.

Thursday, January 30, 6-7:30 pm

Madison African American Artists Who Created UMOJA Covers

This event will feature remarks from five artists who will be present: Jerry Butler, Jerry Jordan, Linda Mathis Rose, Henry Hawkins and Freida High Tesfagiorgis. They will talk about their art, the connections to African American history and culture, and their partnership with UMOJA. The event will feature Lift Every Voice by Pam Soward, a short movie about the history of UMOJA and its founder, Ms. Milele Chikasa Anana. A dinner reception will feature African American food from local African American caterer, Ruthie’s Chili Spot

Thursday, February 13, 6-7:30 pm

Good Food for the Soul

Farmer Robert Pierce and Chef Ruthie Allen will discuss good food and the roles food and farming play in Madison’s African American community, past and present. The event will include famous Black love songs, food from Chef Ruthie, a chocolate tasting from CocoVaa, and information about the Committee for a Black History Museum in Madison.

Thursday February 20, 6-7:30 pm

Tribute to Our Elders: Speak and Song

This is a tribute to Joe McClain, community activists, and our elders. It includes a conversation about why elders are important and necessary to Black legacy with additional information about the Committee for a Black History Museum in Madison. Joe McClain testimonials are welcomed. Precious Memories Choir, a choir made up of people with memory loss, their caregivers, family and friends, will sing. A Soul food tribute, with historical African Americans dishes, featuring African American food from local African American caterer, Ruthie’s Chili Spot will be offered.

Thursday February 27, 6-7:30 pm

African American History in Madison

Come enjoy local history buffs Pia Kinney James and Char Braxton pay tribute to their legacies in Madison through a discussion of Madison past, present and future. James was the first African American woman police officer and Char Braxton is on staff with the U.W. Odyssey Program. Both are from African American families who have lived in Madison for generations. There will also be a Soul food meal featuring African American food from local African American caterer, Ruthie’s Chili Spot.

Exhibit Planners: Committee for Black History in Madison Museum: Greg Jones, Fabu Phillis Carter, Kimberly Williams, Pia Kinney James, Donna Page, Margaret Nellis, Peggy Wireman.

Special thanks to Ching Wong, Goodman South Madison Library Supervisor and Madison Public Library staff, and Ruthie’s Comfort Food, LLC., CocoVaa.