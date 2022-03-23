RSVP for Un-Natural Landscapes: An American Dream

press release:

Americans have long had a plan for controlling their landscapes. Join Reba to learn how the past has influenced our relationships with organisms, often comprising a healthy, beautiful, and productive landscape.

Reba Luiken is the Director of Allen Centennial Garden and an environmental historian. As a professional in public gardens, she is an architect of plant encounters, meeting people where they are and connecting them with plants in new ways though horticultural storytelling. As a historian, she focuses on the history of the plants and people including things like community gardens, horticultural therapy, and education.

7 pm, March 24.

Reimagining Beauty: Imagine looking beyond initial aesthetics to assess a garden’s beauty. What if our valuation of beauty included a garden’s ability to support the broader ecosystem? Through working with nature and looking closer at the plant communities, animal communities, and soil organisms in our gardens, we can strengthen biodiversity and increase local ecosystem productivity. Let’s reimagine beauty together. Join us for a 5-part virtual lecture series to learn how inspiring professionals in the gardening community continue to push the bounds of beauty.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

$12 - Olbrich Members; $15 - General Public. Register by the prior day.