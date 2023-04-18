United Nations Association-Dane County

media release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series

The United Nations’ 2023 Commission on the Status of Women meeting, official sessions and parallel events

by Mary Yeater Rathbun

The presentation will begin with a review of what the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women is and how NGO-CSW-NY’s parallel events fit into it. Then it will explain UNA-Dane County’s role in this year’s event, followed by a look at what is ahead for the chapter in its gender equity work.

Mary Yeater Rathbun has been on the board of the Dane County Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America for more than 10 years, serving as assistant secretary, secretary and vice president before taking over the presidency of the board in January 2018. She served as president for three one-year terms, the maximum allowed under the organization’s bylaws. She was a delegate representing the national UNA-USA to the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This year she represented UNA Dane County on a panel at a virtual parallel event at NGO-CSW-NY’s Commision on the Status of Women 67 Forum. Other panelists represented UW-Madison, Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, and the Higher Education Resource Services-East Africa.