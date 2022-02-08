ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Tiny Bites for Health? On Eating Insects and the Quest for Sustainable Protein

by Dr. Valerie Stull

Have you ever eaten insects? Although not commonplace on American plates, insects are an appropriate and important food around the globe. Farming insects for food and feed offers opportunities to improve both human health and livelihoods with fewer environmental costs than conventional livestock. Questions remain regarding the real-world feasibility, benefits, and risks of insect agriculture, however. In this presentation, Dr. Valerie Stull will explore various aspects of trends in insect consumption and highlight cutting-edge research out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison on related social, environmental, and health impacts.

This event will take place on Zoom (link coming very soon).

Dr. Valerie Stull is an interdisciplinary environmental health scientist and Director of the MIGHTi Project at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Previously, she served as a postdoctoral research associate at Global Health Institute on campus and received a Fulbright award for her research in Zambia. After completing a master’s degree in Public Health in 2009, Valerie worked in international health development on projects in the Middle East, India, and across sub-Saharan Africa before returning to school for her PhD.

Currently, Dr. Stull’s research sits at the nexus of sustainable food systems, food security, and food sovereignty. She investigates linkages between agriculture, climate change, and human health. A focus of her work is examining the potential social, environmental, and health implications of farmed edible insects as an alternative protein source requiring fewer inputs than traditional livestock. She is passionate about applied research and teaching with real-world implications and strives to do work that promotes healthy people and a healthy planet. Outside of her academic pursuits, Dr. Stull enjoys poetry, hiking, cooking with bugs, and podcasts.