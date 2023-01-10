United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Tues. Jan. 10, 7:00 pm Ukraine: A Global Citizen, a Bulwark of Democracy – Virtual Distinguished Lecture, featuring Natalka Akulenko! Hosted by the UN Association of Dane County. Natalka Akulenko was born in Kyiv, Ukraine in a family of railway workers and engineers. She graduated from Kyiv State University and worked to promote clean energy, environmental protection, and international cooperation in Europe. She is an active member of the Ukrainian community of Wisconsin. She volunteers, works for the City of Madison and is the President of the Interpreters Cooperative of Madison.

