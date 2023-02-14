United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Amy Hansen, donor relations officer for Nonviolent Peaceforce

Presentation titled:

Unarmed Protection of Civilians in Crisis Situations

We will be joined by Amy Hansen a Donor Relations Officer for Nonviolent Peaceforce and has spent the last nine years providing support for the global organization through fundraising, communications, administration and advocacy. She is a Canadian citizen residing in St. Paul, MN with her husband, 13-month-old daughter, two dogs and three cats. She holds a BA in Anthropology and International Development from Trent University and a BASc in Family and Community Social Services from the University of Guelph Humber in Canada. Amy's career was inspired by a short trip to Haiti in 2005 to support youth in completing their education, since then she has traveled to conflict areas of South Sudan and Myanmar to further engage in NP’s work and took part in the initial work in Minneapolis, MN to provide nonviolent poll protection during the last federal election.

NP (Nonviolent Peaceforce) reimagines security and civilian protection in areas most impacted by conflict by working alongside communities to interrupt and prevent violence. Our evidence-informed, civilian-led approaches have protected tens of thousands of people around the world since our launch over 20 years ago—impacting millions and helping communities live free from fear and become equipped to protect themselves and create sustainable peace. The presentation will focus on NP’s use of Unarmed Civilian Protection which has been recognized in 27 UN and UN related policies, recommendations and resolutions. The presentation will focus on NP’s global and local work to protect those who are most vulnerable in conflict, with a spotlight on the current program in Ukraine.

