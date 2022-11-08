United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Diplomacy Confronting Hate

UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Hannah Rosenthal

Zoom link ☞ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88957087492?pwd= UWhoTUNLdTZaRmpSSS81NHFzd21PQT 09

Hannah Rosenthal, former Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, US State Department and former CEO and president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, has spent her career successfully advocating for feminist and Jewish causes. She has demonstrated an ability to build relationships within and between communities, creating unique connections with local, national and international influencers. As an agent for change, Hannah was responsible for a significant new approach to combating anti-Semitism in her recent position with the State Department. Hannah is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and studied for the rabbinate in Jerusalem and California. She recently represented the at-large community as a congressionally appointed Commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, and serves on the Committee on Holocaust Denial and State-Sponsored Antisemitism of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum