United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82125425725?pwd= TWZwT3E2MjVLS2cyRUd4bDJOckhkQT 09

Responsible Consumption: The Hidden Costs of Our Food Choices

Join UNA-USA Dane County for a presentation by educator, public speaker, author, and filmmaker: Ed Winters aka Earthling Ed

Presentation titled:

Responsible Consumption: The Hidden Costs of Our Food Choices

To keep up with the demand for animal products without compromising the environment, we need drastic changes in our food systems. Educator, public speaker, author, and filmmaker Ed Winters will tackle the complexities of this topic and challenge the view that we are solely consumers. Instead, the argument will be made that we have to become food citizens, aware of the origin of our foods and the damage caused by our everyday choices. Drawing on the latest science and most up-to-date research, this talk will analyze the impact our food choices have and ask the question, what will the future of food look like?

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87891838987?pwd=amE0VFUwTDBEZlIvREc5dGRKNFVJdz09

We look forward to your particpation and seeing you there!