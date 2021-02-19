ONLINE: UNA-USA Global Engagement Summit

media release: UNA-USA is hosting its first ever all-virtual Global Engagement Summit February 19-20. We’re excited to welcome more participants than ever before to delve into the mission and work of the United Nations. The livestream takes place from 2-6 pm on Feb. 19 and 11 am-3 pm on Feb. 20.

UNA-USA’s Global Engagement Summit, typically held at UN Headquarters in New York City, is the largest annual gathering of UN supporters in the country, bringing together community leaders, college students, young professionals, and subject matter experts from across the country to delve into the mission and lifesaving work of the United Nations.

Our theme—From Moments to Movements: Solidarity for Sustainability—highlights the importance of global cooperation to achieve a better world for everyone, everywhere.

