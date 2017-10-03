press release: Humans have connected with horses on a deeply personal and emotional level for centuries. This film highlights the beautiful relationship that four recent college graduates develop with wild Mustangs as they ride from Mexico to Canada. Following the film screening will be a short presentation and discussion led by Andi Bill of Sugar Creek Stables.

This event is funded in part by a grant from Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Madison Community Foundation.