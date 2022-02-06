press release: American Players Theatre is ecstatic to announce the in-person return of Winter Words, APT's off-season play-reading series! Past readings have included plays like The Brothers Size, which was fully produced this season on the Touchstone stage. This year, we're excited to feature new works and adaptations written by APT Core Company members.

Uncle Vanya

By Anton Chekhov | Adapted by Nate Burger

Directed by Eva Breneman

Tickets go on sale exclusively on the APT website, Weds. January 11 at 10 AM. Please note: Due to parking lot construction at APT, Winter Words parking spots will be at a premium. Please plan ahead, and carpool if possible.