ONLINE: The Unconscious Mind and Business

media release: Attend this educational session to learn about Zero Point Hypnosis. Gayle Nielsen left behind a corporate career in 2002 to engage with her passion of exploring the power and potential of human consciousness.

Through the diverse tools of various consciousness technologies, including hypnosis and energetic methods, she assists and educates clients in overcoming obstacles, improving their lives and discovering their true potential.

Gayle will discuss how the unconscious mind can be used to eliminate negative thoughts, insomnia, to overcome bad habits, and to become your best self.

All are welcome! Educational sessions are free for StartingBlock members, and just $10 for the general public.