press release: TICKETS GO ON SALE JAN 21. Wine Tasting Festival! Your ticket gets you entry + a sampling glass for unlimited wine tasting from 3-6pm CST

- All attendees must be 21 years or older

- No children permitted

- No outside food or beverage (however pretzel necklaces are encouraged)

- ID check will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to doors opening

- Designated Driver (DD) tickets are $10 (must be 21+)

- If the event sells out in advance, DD tickets will still be available

- Last pour will be at approximately 5:45pm. No samples will be poured after this time.

- Attendees may not leave with any alcoholic beverages

- YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PURCHASE ANY ALCOHOL FROM ANY PARTICIPATING VENDORS DURING THE EVENT

- If you taste a sample that you LOVE, please reach out to the vendor directly for purchase at a later time (either by visiting their business or website)

- Vendor product list is subject to availability and subject to change

- There are NO refunds

Food: TBA

Entertainment: TBA

Games: Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Hammerschlagen