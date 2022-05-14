Uncork Me
to
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: TICKETS GO ON SALE JAN 21. Wine Tasting Festival! Your ticket gets you entry + a sampling glass for unlimited wine tasting from 3-6pm CST
- All attendees must be 21 years or older
- No children permitted
- No outside food or beverage (however pretzel necklaces are encouraged)
- ID check will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to doors opening
- Designated Driver (DD) tickets are $10 (must be 21+)
- If the event sells out in advance, DD tickets will still be available
- Last pour will be at approximately 5:45pm. No samples will be poured after this time.
- Attendees may not leave with any alcoholic beverages
- YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PURCHASE ANY ALCOHOL FROM ANY PARTICIPATING VENDORS DURING THE EVENT
- If you taste a sample that you LOVE, please reach out to the vendor directly for purchase at a later time (either by visiting their business or website)
- Vendor product list is subject to availability and subject to change
- There are NO refunds
Food: TBA
Entertainment: TBA
Games: Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Hammerschlagen