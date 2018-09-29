press release: Race Day Events is excited to bring the Uncorked 5K, to the Madison area. Held at Botham Vineyards, the original vine-to-bottle winery in Wisconsin, this is the perfect opportunity to gather with your friends, run a 5K, and then relax with a couple glasses of wine and some live music! This family-friendly 5K is great for all ages and abilities.

9 am, Saturday, September 29, Botham Vineyards, 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld

Packet Pick-Up

12:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, September 28, Fleet Feet Sports Madison

7:45-8:45 am race day, Botham Vineyards