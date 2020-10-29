ONLINE: Under the Ghost Light

media release: While our theaters are closed, our ghost light remains as a reminder that in the theater the lights never truly go out. Join us for a new interactive virtual event—Under the Ghost Light—on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. to explore Overture by ghost light.

With our building’s 100-year history comes ghosts of the past—apparitions, cold spots, unexplained creaks, energy, movements and more. Special guests will share their experiences, along with whispered legends, lore and history of some of our favorite spaces at Overture.

You’ll hear from the following guests and more!

· VP of Programming and Community Engagement Tim Sauers

· The Jerry Ensemble

· Paranormal researcher and makeup artist Jenny Maahs

· The minds behind some of the nation’s top horror attractions

Some say, local magician and booking agent Timothy Hergor, who died in Capitol Theater in the 1920s, is still under the stage trying to trap his dancer. Learn why, plus enjoy short performances, hang out in the live “ghost lab,” learn about paranormal research and theatrical special effects, try a DIY Prohibition-era cocktail and virtually explore otherwise off-limits spaces throughout the building.

This event is suggested for ages 16+ due to adult themes and haunting content.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 per household.

The event is presented in partnership with American Ghost Walks, Rare Steakhouse and Wisconsin Historical Museum. All ticket sales benefit Overture Center as it continues through an extended intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.