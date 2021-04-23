ONLINE: Undergraduate Research Awards

press release: Please join us for our second annual virtual Undergraduate Research Awards Reception from 2:00 - 2:45 pm on Friday, April 23. You may join the event at this link: https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/ 62fd6bf9175b442abf6461583c8363 e2

The reception will include a brief overview of the Undergraduate Research Award program, followed by a presentation from this year's award winner, Aaron Kinard. Aaron will present on his project, A Historical and Contemporary Analysis of Black Students in Rural Wisconsin. There will be time for questions.