ONLINE: Underrepresented Communties Historic Resources Survey

press release: The city of Madison recently completed the Underrepresented Communities Historic Resources Survey to serve as a foundation piece for its city-wide Historic Preservation Plan. The survey gathered histories related to historic sites associated with African Americans, First Nations, Latino/a, Hmong, Women, and LGBTQ communities. The survey identified 96 historic properties associated with these communities.

During the first two centuries of historic preservation legislation in the US, policies and efforts heavily emphasized the histories of people who could afford to build architecturally acclaimed buildings - wealthy, powerful, white men. In the late-nineteenth century, historic ruins of Native American cultures benefited from the protection of new federal legislation. Beginning in the 1980s, new social histories began to change how (and where) we saw historic places. In recent years, preservation policies at all levels have shifted attention to people and communities whose histories have been neglected. The city of Madison's first city-wide Historic Preservation Plan was adopted in May of this year. Part of the Plan is intended to remedy the deficiencies of past planning efforts by presenting the histories of six underrepresented communities in Madison.

On Aug. 19, part 3 focuses on First Nations. Bill Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer, outlines the Ho-Chunk Nation's Tribal Historic Preservation Plan

This presentation is on the Zoom platform. Once you register for the virtual tour, you will receive the Zoom link by email.

This event is free and open to the public.