ONLINE: Underrepresented Communties Historic Resources Survey

press release: The city of Madison recently completed the Underrepresented Communities Historic Resources Survey to serve as a foundation piece for its city-wide Historic Preservation Plan. The survey gathered histories related to historic sites associated with African Americans, First Nations, Latino/a, Hmong, Women, and LGBTQ communities. The survey identified 96 historic properties associated with these communities.

During the first two centuries of historic preservation legislation in the US, policies and efforts heavily emphasized the histories of people who could afford to build architecturally acclaimed buildings - wealthy, powerful, white men. In the late-nineteenth century, historic ruins of Native American cultures benefited from the protection of new federal legislation. Beginning in the 1980s, new social histories began to change how (and where) we saw historic places. In recent years, preservation policies at all levels have shifted attention to people and communities whose histories have been neglected. The City of Madison's first city-wide Historic Preservation Plan was adopted in May of this year. Part of the Plan is intended to remedy the deficiencies of past planning efforts by presenting the histories of six underrepresented communities in Madison.

In Part 1 of our series, Preservation Planner Heather Bailey will speak about a number of the properties they identified related to Madison’s African-American, Latino, and Hmong communities.

Link to the Underrepresented Communities Historic Resources Survey

Heather Bailey is Madison's preservation planner where she not only evaluates how well an historic building meets the city's ordinances, but she she also advocates for historic resources and telling the stories of a community. Before moving to Madison, she managed Durango, Colorado's preservation program after earning a Ph.D. focused in public history with an emphasis in historic preservation and heritage tourism. She recently worked on Madison's first-ever city-wide Historic Preservation Plan, which includes social histories of communities who have traditionally been underrepresented in past planning efforts.

