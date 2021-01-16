ONLINE: Understanding Changes to DACA

media release: Saturday, January 16, 1:00pm

The CMC Immigration Legal Services Program team invite you to a virtual session to learn more about recent government changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) including: initial applications, DACA renewals, advanced parole (travel), and more. All are welcome to attend but please register in advance so you can receive the Zoom link. To register or to submit a question you would like to see the team answer during the workshop, please email us or call 608-441-0114.