ONLINE: Understanding the Court Process

press release: Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development/Justified Anger is continung the Virtual Lunch and Learn Series. A history of incarceration makes it extremely difficult to find employment due largely to the societal stigma that labels people who have been incarcerated as inherently flawed. At Nehemiah, we know that everyone deserves the opportunity to earn a living and support themselves and their families. Hear from people who have been affected by incarceration as well as those who make it a practice to hire people with criminal histories.

Understanding The Court Process

Join us for a discussion about what it actually looks like for a person to appear in court. How much does the average individual know about the process and their rights? How is our criminal justice system created to work and what really happens?

Guest Panelists:

- Julia Westley, Private Criminal Defense Attorney

- Brittany Kachingwe, Assistant District Attorney at Milwaukee County District Attorney

- Judge Julie Genovese, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Hosted by Anthony Cooper Sr., Nehemiah Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Reentry Services