ONLINE: Understanding the Wisconsin Cash Bail Amendmenet

press release: Join us for a panel discussion that looks at the issues around how to reduce the prison population. Wisconsin prisons are over-populated and understaffed, with the Pandemic increasing the effects. Kevin Carr, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, is returning to the Nehemiah Reentry sessions for an update on the DOC early release plan. As usual, we bring a mix of professional and lived experience to explore the different sides of the issue.

Guest Panelists:

- Kevin Carr, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

- Rebecca Barber, Reentry Housing Coordinator

- Lisa Reible, Office of Program Services Director for the Division of Adult Institutions (DAI)

Hosted by Aaron Hicks, Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.