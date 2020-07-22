ONLINE: Underwater Archaeology: Great Lakes Scow Schooners

press release: There’s an old shipbuilder’s adage, “If you can build a barn, you can build a scow.” Scow schooners were well-suited for the unimproved harbors of the small lakeshore communities of the Great Lakes. Because of their boxy shape, the scow required the simplest construction techniques that any layman could reproduce for very little money. The scow schooner became the life-blood of immigrant families, providing an entry point into the Great Lakes maritime trades as sailors, masters, and vessels owners. Join maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen for an in depth look at scow schooner shipwreck sites across the Great Lakes to explore their history, the variety of vessel construction techniques, and their significance to community development as well as their impact on shipbuilding worldwide.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of maritime archaeologists Caitlin Zant and Tamara Thomsen.

