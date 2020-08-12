ONLINE: Underwater Archaeology Survey of the Goodrich Palace Steamer Atlanta

press release: Register online for this free webinar presented by the State Historic Preservation Office.

Built in 1891 by the Cleveland Dry Dock Company, Atlanta transported passengers and package freight around Lake Michigan for the Goodrich Transportation Company. On March 18, 1906 the Goodrich steamer Atlanta was heading south from Sheboygan to Milwaukee with 65 passengers and a cargo of porcelain, enamelware, metal ware, leather, and wooden furniture. Around noon, fourteen miles south of Sheboygan, crewmen discovered a fire in the hold of the vessel. The fire was fought with precision by the well-practiced crew to no avail. The Smith Brothers’ fishing tug Tessler witnessed Atlanta’s distress and came about to help the passengers and crew. Once free of passengers and crew, Tessler towed the burning Atlanta near shore where it to burn to the waterline and sank.

Atlanta’s wreck site was surveyed by students from East Carolina University’s Program in Maritime Studies and the site listed to the National Register of Historic Places. Discover Atlanta’s history and hear what was learned from the archaeological survey of the site.