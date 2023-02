Schlock and Awe film screening with commentary from comedians Cody Lemke, Olivia Witt and Kristin Lytie. Free.

media release: Schlock and Awe returns with a monster movie unlike anything you've ever seen! The less said about this one the better; it's a real treat for all you cat lovers. Join us for the free show Thursday February 16th, 9PM at the Rigby!