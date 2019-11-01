Union Cab 40th Anniversary Celebration
Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 5:30 PM-1:30 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019, Crystal Corner Bar
Union Cab Of Madison is a worker owned and operated cooperative in constant operation since
October, 29, 1979. A true Madison institution, Union Cab is a workplace that has given a
strong sense of community to the many Madisonians who have built the business for the last
four decades. As Madison as Madison gets, Union Cab proudly serves the community, with
transportation service for all and through community outreach. One of our more visible efforts
being the Democracy in Motion program, through which Union Cab provides free rides for
people to and from their polling places. With strong cooperative values and a common mission,
Union Cab of Madison continues to thrive in an ever changing landscape. To thank the people
of Madison for their steadfast support, we have created an event to gather and celebrate the
community of which we are all a part.
This is a free, public event to thank Madison for supporting us for 40 years! There will be food
available from 5:30-7:30
An MC will open the show leading to sets featuring the incomparable Low Czars playing Rock
and Roll cover tunes beginning at 9:00 PM
There will be merchandise for sale and for free throughout the event.
The Crystal will be open for its regular hours of operation from 3PM-2:30 AM