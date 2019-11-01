Union Cab 40th Anniversary Celebration

press release: 5:30 PM-1:30 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019, Crystal Corner Bar

Union Cab Of Madison is a worker owned and operated cooperative in constant operation since

October, 29, 1979. A true Madison institution, Union Cab is a workplace that has given a

strong sense of community to the many Madisonians who have built the business for the last

four decades. As Madison as Madison gets, Union Cab proudly serves the community, with

transportation service for all and through community outreach. One of our more visible efforts

being the Democracy in Motion program, through which Union Cab provides free rides for

people to and from their polling places. With strong cooperative values and a common mission,

Union Cab of Madison continues to thrive in an ever changing landscape. To thank the people

of Madison for their steadfast support, we have created an event to gather and celebrate the

community of which we are all a part.

This is a free, public event to thank Madison for supporting us for 40 years! There will be food

available from 5:30-7:30

An MC will open the show leading to sets featuring the incomparable Low Czars playing Rock

and Roll cover tunes beginning at 9:00 PM

There will be merchandise for sale and for free throughout the event.

The Crystal will be open for its regular hours of operation from 3PM-2:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/981236828881863/