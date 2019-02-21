Union Corners Final Phase

press release: Please join us for a neighborhood meeting to discuss Gorman & Co.’s plans for Nexus, the final phase of development at Union Corners, located at the corner of E. Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street. Nexus is a proposed four-story, mixed-use building consisting of approximately 90 market-rate apartments (one-, two-, and three-bedroom) facing Milwaukee Street over approximately 17,000 square feet of retail facing E. Washington Avenue. There would be 91 surface parking stalls. Gorman’s proposal would require Specific Implementation Plan (SIP) approval from the Plan Commission.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 6:30 p.m., Bashford United Methodist Church, Room 3 - 329 North Street

Please enter through the double glass doors adjacent to the parking lot. Room 3 will be to your left.