Union Corners Grand Opening

media release: Gorman & Company is excited to announce the completion and grand opening of Union Corners, a 252-unit, mixed-use, mixed-income community located at the intersections of E. Washington Ave., Winnebago St., and Milwaukee St. in Madison.

The grand opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Union Corners is a 10-year, multi-phased project on a 13-acre prominent parcel of formerly vacant land. Phase IV has most recently been completed; Nexus at Union Corners opened its doors in 2022. Nexus consists of 105 market-rate, luxury apartments close to highly desirable downtown Madison amenities and within the charming Shenk-Atwood-Starkweather- Yahara (SASY) neighborhood.

Phase 1 began with building a new home for the UW Health Clinic and Urgent Care. Completed in late 2016, this brand new $23 million 60,000 SF medical clinic serves approximately 92,000 patient visits per year with over 100 employees.

Phase II, Carbon at Union Corners, was the first residential phase of the Union Corners redevelopment. Carbon was completed in 2017 and added new housing and retail within two mixed-use buildings connected by a pedestrian plaza. Carbon features 90 apartment units, 76 affordable and 14 market rate, underground parking for residents, and 20,000 SF of ground floor neighborhood retail space, including restaurant space.

Generations at Union Corners, Phase III of the project, was completed in 2018 and consists of 60 units total between two buildings, a mix of 56 affordable and 4 market rate units for families. Specifically, this development serves grandfamilies (grandparents raising grandchildren) and kinship families (family members raising other family members’ children).

“I am extremely proud of the community that our firm, along with our many partners, has created at Union Corners; it will be a permanent asset to the adjacent neighborhoods and the entire City of Madison for generations to come,” Gary Gorman, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gorman & Company, said.

This site provides historical significance to the area as a former Civil War Union soldier encampment and home to the Schulkamp’s Corner Saloon, also known as Union House Tavern, named by soldiers who popularized it. During the Civil War, the wives of Union soldiers received their allotment checks in the paymaster’s headquarters on the second floor of the saloon. The French Battery and Carbon Company, also known as Ray-O-Vac Battery Corporation, served as a manufacturing center on this site until 2002. Gorman & Company will honor the history of this site by installing three permanent art pieces created by Becky Ault and Mike Cunningham from the Art Design Group.

The grand opening celebration will feature a menu sampling from the new restaurant located within Carbon called Touch of Ukraine, entertainment by Ladies Must Swing, Quick Chef food cart, Momma Meg’s Ice Cream Truck, and the unveiling of the permanent art installations honoring the Union soldiers, the famous and long-standing Union House Tavern, and the French Battery and Carbon Company that all previously called this location home.

About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Headquartered in Wisconsin and founded in 1984, Gorman & Company has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.