RSVP for Union Sportsmen Alliance Conservation Dinner

press release: Join the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance for a delicious meal and silent and live auctions to benefit conservation efforts in your area, and you could walk away with great new outdoor gear or thousands of dollars worth of guns.

By simply attending the dinner, you and your brothers and sisters will contribute to the USA's efforts to enhance public access to the outdoors, conserve wildlife habitats, restore our nation’s parks and pass on our incredible outdoor heritage to the next generation.

Individual seat and table sponsorship opportunities are available, and a portion of the evening’s proceeds will stay right in your community to fund a Work Boots on the Ground conservation project and bring union members together in the spirit of volunteerism.

We look forward to seeing you at this great event!

WHEN: Friday, September 13 | Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Alliant Energy Center of Dane County | 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way | Madison, WI 53713

WHAT: Dinner, 1-year USA membership, commemorative gift, and a good time with your union brothers and sisters!

COST: $75 per person (or sponsor a table of 10 for $1,500)

TO RSVP: Contact Dave Branson at 608-256-3161 or email btrades@sbcglobal.net by Sept. 9.