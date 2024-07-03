Unionized Badger Happy Hour

to

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Mark your calendar for a Unionized Badger Happy Hour at the Madison Labor Temple Bar, 1602 S. Park Street, Madison, WI on Wednesday, July 3, from 4-6 pm. An extraordinary amount of new organizing is taking place in Madison and surrounding areas. We will provide a brief update on the status of the Act 10 lawsuit. Let’s talk about what we can do to hasten the end of Act 10 and coerced/forced to work for less (right to work) and make sure that nothing like those laws ever happens in Wisconsin again.

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism
608-256-5111
to
Google Calendar - Unionized Badger Happy Hour - 2024-07-03 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unionized Badger Happy Hour - 2024-07-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unionized Badger Happy Hour - 2024-07-03 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unionized Badger Happy Hour - 2024-07-03 16:00:00 ical