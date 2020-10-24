Unite for Democracy: Pack the Polls Parades

Updates here: https://www.facebook.com/events/641315329907539

media release: Save the Date: Saturday - 10/24, between 10am and 4pm in cities and towns all across Wisconsin, people are creating parades to celebrate that we are uniting and we are voting!

*** These events can also be attended via Zoom and watched on Facebook Live here on Building Unity's Facebook Page.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85236049795

Dial: +1 301 715 8592 US

Meeting ID: 852 3604 9795

Parades will happen in many Wisconsin communities. Start Times & Locations listed below:

Albany: 12:15pm, Main St.

Appleton: 2:00pm, Appleton East High School, 2121 E. Emmers Dr.

Beloit: 10:am, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand

Brodhead: 11:00am, Legion Park, 11 County Hwy E

Browntown: 3:00pm, Browntown Comm. Park, 203 Liberty St

Fitchburg: 10:00am (Meeting in Madison), Home Depot-West, 4550 Verona Rd.(by Subway)

Green Bay: 12:00pm, Green Bay Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1313 Main St. (See separate Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/791882214689424)

Janesville: 10:00am, Janesville Post Office, 1818 Milton Ave.

Kenosha: 1:00pm, Reuther High Parking Lot: 57th St. & 10th Ave.

Keshena: 12:00, Menominee Casino, N277 WI HWY 47

Madison-N/E: 9:00am, Warner Park - 2930 N Sherman Ave. Mallards parking lot

Madison-S/W: 10:00am, Home Depot-West, 4550 Verona Rd.(by Subway)

Middleton: 10am, (Meeting in Madison), Home Depot-West, 4550 Verona Rd.(by Subway)

Milwaukee - North: 10:00am, Midtown Mall, 5700 Capitol Dr. (See separate Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/392272738466317)

Milwaukee - South: 2:00pm, Burnham Park, W. Burnham & S. 32nd St. (See separate Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1200792170292426)

Monticello: 1:15pm, Main St.

New Glarus: 2:15pm, Village Park, 4th Ave. & Railroad St.

Oregon: 9:30am, Firefly Cafe, 114 N. Main St.

Prescott: 11:30, Dairy Queen, Lake St.

Stoughton: 9:30, (Meeting in Oregon), Firefly Cafe, 114 N. Main St.

Racine: 12:30, Dr John Bryant Ctr ,601 21st St.

River Falls: 10am, Veterans Park, 1 N. Main St.

As we get more details, we will update this Event info.

If you are interested in helping a "Pack the Polls Parade" happen in your part of Wisconsin, or if your congregation, club, group, or organization would like to join the co-sponsors of this statewide action, call Tim at 608-630-3633.

Check the status of your voter registration or absentee ballot at Myvote.wi.gov. If you need help getting an ID or figuring out how to vote, call the Voter ID Hotline at: 608-285-2141.

Info: BuildingUnityWisconsin@gmail.com

Tim - 608-630-3633