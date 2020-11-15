ONLINE: United Nations Day Celebration

press release: Join the United Nations Association of the United States of America: Dane County Chapter to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the United Nations! The event will begin over Zoom at 11:45 AM and is $20 for students and $40 for all other attendees.

The keynote speaker will be Tia Nelson - Climate Program Director, Outrider Foundation

The Global Citizen of the year award will be presented to the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin - Madison