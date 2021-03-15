ONLINE: United Way of Dane County Community Celebration

press release: Each year in March, United Way of Dane County celebrates our donors, volunteers and partner agencies, and shares the results of the previous year’s campaign. While this year might look a little different, the celebration is still on! Join us for a week-long virtual celebration where we will celebrate YOU and share our gratitude for your commitment and perseverance in 2020. Sign up to receive more information!

March 15 - 18: Follow us on social to learn about this year’s Community Volunteer Award recipients and see the impact volunteers had in 2020. Volunteers have been more important than ever during the pandemic – help us celebrate those who make a difference in our community by giving their time and talent.

https://www.facebook.com/unitedwaydaneco/

https://twitter.com/unitedwaydaneco

https://www.instagram.com/unitedwaydaneco/

March 17: Follow us on social to learn more about the organizations and collaborations that helped support our neighbors in reaching economic stability and well-being. Collaboration with our valued local nonprofit organizations amplifies our collective impact. It’s through partnerships with these great programs that we’re able to get families what they truly need – we couldn’t do it without them!

March 18: Join us for the announcement of our campaign total and learn about the impact donors – like you – have in Dane County. During an unprecedented year, local companies, organizations and donors stepped up to make sure everyone in Dane County can succeed in school, work and life.

March 19: Register for our virtual event, Dane County – Let’s Talk About It! Hosted by United Way of Dane County in partnership with the Local Voices Network, this event will feature two local spoken word artists, Opal Tomashevska and Rob Dz. After their performance, participants will be given the opportunity to share their unique perspectives and dreams for Dane County – helping us realign our efforts and best serve our community for years to come. Building well-being is a team project involving families and community members as equal partners. For 99 years, United Way is how our community comes together to tackle Dane County’s toughest issues in Education, Income and Health.

Thank you to our generous sponsors!

Presenting Sponsor: UW Credit Union

Supporting Sponsors: Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Hooper Corporation

Community Sponsors: J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Madison Gas and Electric, TASC, Vogel Brothers Building Company