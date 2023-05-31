Online

Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health

RSVP

media release: Wed. May 31 3:00 – 5:00 pm Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health – virtual introductory workshop! Are you, or is someone you know, interested in stronger Wisconsin communities, bridging across difference, and deepening and broadening civic engagement? Or, already working on a project to improve your community? If so, we invite you to participate in a state-wide conversation. This is part of the Civic Health of Wisconsin Initiative and will be facilitated by Urban Rural Action, which has experience supporting constructive dialogue and collaboration in a diverse range of U.S. communities. For more info and to apply for this program, visit: https://www.uraction.org/wisconsin.html

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health - 2023-05-31 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health - 2023-05-31 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health - 2023-05-31 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Uniting for Wisconsin’s Civic Health - 2023-05-31 15:00:00 ical