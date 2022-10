media release: Join MTI and MMSD for a rally, march to the capital, and guest speakers to support public education. We MUST get out the vote this November to support elected officials that will fight for well-funded, quality public schools. Let them hear our voice!

Timeline:

5pm - meet at Doyle (545 W. Dayton St.)

March to Capitol

5:39 - guest speakers at Capitol TBA!

https://www.facebook.com/events/482984857099810/