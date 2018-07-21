press release: We are excited to announce that the 4th Annual Unity Picnic will be held in partnership with the Progress Center for Black Women's annual Black Business Expo. The event is held on the grounds of The Village on Park.

The Unity Picnic is a family friendly event with food, music, dance, face painting, and more!

The Black Business Expo is an event put on by the Progress Center for Black Women. The Expo supports and creates spaces for entrepreneurs of color to thrive by bringing together black-owned businesses to create a venue to buy and sell products.