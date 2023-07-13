× Expand courtesy Unity the Band Unity the Band

media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062. Gates and bars will open at 5:30pm.

Unity The Band is an original roots reggae group based in Wisconsin. Recently named Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Artist of the Year, they keep an intense touring schedule around the Midwest, East Coast, West Coast and Hawaii and have honed an interactive outdoor stage show with positive party vibes and a knack for drawing club crowds into the irie groove.