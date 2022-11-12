media release: Join us Saturday, November 12, at 6:30pm to welcome Layli Miller-Munro for her presentation on "Unity through Justice?"

Layli is a seasoned human rights leader and social impact executive who served for 20 years as CEO of the Tahirih Justice Center. She strategically scaled the organization to become a leading refugee and immigrant, gender, justice and advocacy organization in the U.S. with offices in 5 cities, a budget over $24M and over 120 staff. She has been recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Top 100 Most Innovative and Intriguing Entrepreneurs, named by Newsweek Magazine as one of the 150 Most Fearless Women in the World, and awarded the Washington Post's Award for Management Excellence. Layli has appeared in news outlets including CNN, Fox News, NPR, PBS, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. She is a frequent lecturer who has given speeches at the United Nations; Women in the World Summit; TEDx; and other venues including academic and community settings.

Register for a link to the talk. This event is hosted by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Series. For more information about the series: RHJU Description. Questions and inquiries: Contact Cherlynn Stevens at rhrj19@gmail.com