RSVP for University League Fall Coffee

press release: University League is pleased to invite you to their annual Fall Coffee with the performance of Historical Impressionist Jessica Michna: Dolley Madison: The Lady Who Saved Washington, as portrayed on video. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:00 am-noon; Zoom on your device, computer, smartphone, iPad.

(Cost: Free as University League follows the distancing precautions dictated by COVID-19.)

For more information (posted now) and to download your reservation form (sign up by Sept. 20) please visit: univleague.wisc.edu/programs. Non-members are welcome, and we welcome new members!

In addition to this event, we offer (1) A variety of Interest Groups including birding, books, bridge, languages, dining, and wine tasting, (2) volunteer opportunities including University League Great Dane Readers, and (3) a welcoming atmosphere to make friends and share entertainment. Annual membership is $30/individual and $40/household.

University League offers other exciting programs for the 2020-2021 year:

Candlelight Concert and Dinner: Friday December 4, 2020 --The Dalton Gang Girls Quartet playing the American Songbook and Big Band Favorites (Bring your dancing shoes, if you are so inclined!)

Spring Luncheon: Tuesday March 23, 2021 -- Gail Ambrosius, Renowned and Award-Winning Madison Chocolatier. Presentation followed by a chocolate tasting.

Annual Meeting and Luncheon : Thursday May 13, 2021, Sarah Marty, Producing Artistic Director, Four Seasons Theatre – “Hamilton: How a Musical about History made Musical History”

Please be aware that in-person events are subject to postponement or cancellation if restrictions on events continue.

The University League is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with tax-deductible status, whose main purpose is to raise funds for student scholarships.