media release: Join us for this one of a kind event for an evening of connection, expression and fun with other creators, visionaries and artists, at The Unleashed Experience. A place where art, creation and business intersect.

You'll enjoy a variety of experiences to help you connect mind, body and soul, all while celebrating your most authentic you!

This event celebrates the launch of Amber Swenor's book, Unleashed: A Been-There, Rocked-That Guide to Radical Authenticity in Life and Business and you'll have an opportunity to get your book signed if you like.

You'll also join us for a live performance from Morningstar and the release of the band's new album, Between your World and Mine, plus have an opportunity to get your album signed!

In addition, you'll participate in a collection of curated experiences designed to help you connect mind, body, and soul, and take a step into being freer, more embodied in joy and authenticity, and speak more of your truth as you celebrate with us!

In just one magical evening, you'll uncover more of your true self, unlock new insights into the future, and unleash your artistic and creative sides to nurture your individual soul and contribute as part of a collective.

Are you ready to join us and live unleashed?

*Pre order your book and bring it along to the signing. Hop on the pre-order list here:

https://amberswenor.pages.ontraport.net/unleashed

Your ticket includes admission, swag bag (while they last), hors d'oeuvres, dessert, live entertainment, experiences, connection, and more!

TICKET PRICES

Now-March 31: $30; April 1-May 4: $35; Day of at the door: $42; VIP (limited): $95