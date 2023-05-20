Unleashed
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Let your pups kick up their heels and run—Unleashed!
- Fundraiser for Capital K9s
- Police dog demos
- Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans
- Hop Haus Brewing tap takeover
- Thailand in a Truck food truck
Come celebrate National Police Week at the Boneyard!
We offer day passes, 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.
Entry is always free without a dog.