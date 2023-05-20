Unleashed

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Let your pups kick up their heels and run—Unleashed!

  • Fundraiser for Capital K9s
  • Police dog demos
  • Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans
  • Hop Haus Brewing tap takeover 
  • Thailand in a Truck food truck

Come celebrate National Police Week at the Boneyard!

We offer day passes, 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our  electronic waiver  prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Unleashed - 2023-05-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Unleashed - 2023-05-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Unleashed - 2023-05-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Unleashed - 2023-05-20 12:00:00 ical