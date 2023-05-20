media release: Let your pups kick up their heels and run—Unleashed!

Fundraiser for Capital K9s

Police dog demos

Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans

Hop Haus Brewing tap takeover

Thailand in a Truck food truck

Come celebrate National Police Week at the Boneyard!

We offer day passes, 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.