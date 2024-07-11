Unlocked Ballot Drop Box Celebration

media release: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled in favor of reinstating ballot drop boxes, a win for all Wisconsin voters.

Join the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and fellow voting rights partners as we celebrate in Madison the return of ballot drop boxes to Wisconsin!

Thursday, July 11, 2:00PM, 203 S Paterson Street (best to enter from Brearly Street, across from McPike Park)

We’ll have food, soft drinks, and music for all to enjoy.