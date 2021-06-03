ONLINE: Unlocking the Mysteries Behind Fictional Dream Journeys

× Expand TJ Lambert/Stages Photography Author Vivian Probst

media release: Join Award-Winning Award & Linguist Vivian Probst (virtually) June 3, 6:30 p.m. at the DeForest Library when she discusses how her own vivid dreams led to writing compelling stories. She’ll present the new Book Two Waking from Her Unworthiness, in the five-book series, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was.

Participants at the library event will learn more about how the author mined stories from her own life. Join the Zoom presentation and discussion by registering at: https://www.deforestlibrary.org/

What if you had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore your past, and unlock clues for finding a more fulfilling life by looking into your future? Would you accept the invitation?

Vivian Probst, author of several books, as well as a national business consultant, speaker, linguist, poet and playwright, has done just that.

Her latest book, Waking from her Unworthiness, published by LifeMarkPress and available on Amazon.com, is loosely based on her own life filled with dream journeys. She explains, “The main character, Avery Victoria Spencer unravels her traumatic past by taking dream journeys that offer up clues to her life. Each book in the series puts a forgotten piece of her life in place. Each issue she addresses was mine until I wrote my way into resolving it.”

Probst adds, “Stories and dream journeys can give us answers to our problems in remarkable ways and change our lives.” (vivianprobst.com)

Set in Wisconsin

In Book One Avery is the first female president in a Waukesha, Wisconsin bank. A financial wizard with other people’s money, she lives a luxurious but lonely life, expertly hiding her uncontrollable need to spend far more money than she earns. Now deeply in debt, with both bankruptcy and public disgrace on the horizon, she doesn’t know why she can’t stop her self-destructive behavior. Only a miracle can save her.

In Book Two the story evolves and continues its narrative in Waukesha. As she began writing the series Probst, who was writing from the perspective of loving the city’s history and being a 40-year Waukesha resident, felt the setting was perfect for her stories. Readers who know Waukesha will recognize landmarks such as Carroll University, Prairieville Bank (Waukesha State Bank), the Waukesha Freeman newspaper, and the Historic Courthouse 1893.

A Look at Book Two

For those who are awaiting the new installment in the series Probst provides a look at what readers will find in Book Two.

Probst shows, through her writing, that choices have consequences, some more life-altering than others. In her latest story Avery has to make an important decision that will significantly alter her fate.

“In each book Avery must reach through her fear of the unknown and make a decision,” says Probst. “She can stay stuck or take a chance on the unknown –like most of us have to do throughout our lives. That’s certainly been true in my life, and I’m sure it’s true for others.”

Merging of Dream Journeys

Probst is often asked if her main character’s journeys are based on events in her own life.

“Avery is not me,” she says. “But she allows me to access aspects of my inner world if I’m stuck and unable to move on in my life.”