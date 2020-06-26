ONLINE: UnOpening Night

press release: Theaters are dark. Opening nights are cancelled. Yet, a local Sun Prairie theater group decided not to let a setback stop it from finding a way for the public to celebrate its artists and mentors.

This Friday, The Penguin Project of SPCT will host a special UnOpening Night virtual fundraiser. June 26 should have been the opening night of the group’s production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man Jr.” But, the pandemic hit. And, the production was moved to late spring 2021.

“We were heartbroken to move the performance,” said program director Betsy Wolfe when discussing the reason for creating the event. “And, we knew we needed to mark the day with a special show of support for our Penguins as they wait for their chance to soar on stage.”

Those interested in attending Friday’s UnOpening Night are asked to buy a virtual ticket to a show that doesn’t exist, wear pajamas if they’d like, gather the food and beverage of their choice and stay home. While there won’t be a show or performance to watch, the group is planning on premiering a video that celebrates the artists and mentors involved with this year’s production that evening at 7 p.m. on Facebook. More information on how to watch the video will be sent to ticketholders prior to the performance.

The Penguin Project of SPCT is a performing arts program that makes theater accessible to young people with special needs. Each year, a group of artists from the greater Madison area take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. This production is unique because all the roles are filled by children with special needs: cognitive, learning, motor, hearing, and visual impairments, genetic disorders, and neurological disorders.

Artists are joined on the stage by peer mentors who volunteered to work side-by-side and guide them during five months of rehearsals and the final production. The mentors are responsible for knowing the lines, songs, and blocking of their partners but appear “in the background” to provide direct assistance if needed. Involvement in the program enhances social interaction, strengthens communication skills and boosts self-confidence. It also provides an opportunity to create lasting friendships and to be a part of the performing arts community

Purchase tickets to The Penguin Project’s UnOpening Night at sunprairiecivictheatre.com/tickets.html. Ticket prices start at $15. All tickets are considered tax-deductible charitable donations.

Established in 2004, The Penguin Project has evolved into a national program with 43 chapters throughout the United States. The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre chapter was the ninth chapter. The program provides a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their creative talents. Learn more about Penguin Project at penguinproject.org.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience. SPCT celebrates its 50th anniversary this Fall.

If there’s any certainty about theatre, it's this. Theatre requires a script, a cast and crew, and an audience. Unfortunately, today the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible to safely bring these elements together. Aside from the restrictions, we value the health of all those in our community too much.

With information changing every day, it's unknown when it will be safe to gather in groups of 10 or more again. Current guidelines suggest mid-May at the earliest. Yet we know in our hearts the show must go on. We all need something to look forward to. And, we need ways to bring our community back together in person once it's safe to do so.

For our community's current and future well-being, SPCT announces a revised schedule of upcoming shows.

• The Penguin Project of SPCT's production of The Music Man Jr. (postponed until Summer)

• Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (postponed until early Fall)

• I Hate Hamlet (Winter 2020-21)

• The Producers (Spring 2021)

• Children's Summer Show Trio: Disney's The Aristocats Kids, Macbeth and Totally Red (rescheduled for Summer 2021)

• Disney's Descendants (rescheduled for Fall 2021)

• Proof (rescheduled for Winter 2021-22)

While we know these changes are not ideal, they make the best of these challenging times. Yes, there’s still a chance factors outside SPCT’s control may require additional changes. But the hope is enough contingency was built into this schedule to withstand this period of uncertainty.

For those involved in Matilda or Penguin Project, more information is coming. The production teams will reach out to share revised plans once they are ready. Please be patient as they rework plans.

For those who already purchased tickets to Matilda, you will be contacted within the next few days regarding options.

If you have questions, please contact info@sunprairiecivictheatre. com. We look forward to getting back to rehearsals and gathering as a community to celebrate the arts.