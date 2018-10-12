press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Unpresidented - a series of short plays about the Oval Office, and those who've sat in it. With almost 200 years to cover, we barely have time to mention the current occupant at all.

Broom Street received over three hundred submissions from playwrights around the world, and selected nine plays.

Broom Street Theater's Artistic Director Doug Reed said, "We schedule our season months in advance. When we scheduled Unpresidented, we had no idea that we'd be opening during a week that the Constitution would be so severely tested. We hope that those who have been triggered by the events of the last week can find humor and comfort in our wider-lens view of American history."

The play runs October 12 through November 3. Performances run Thursday - Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are only $11 and are available from the Broom Street website at www.bstonline.org.

The plays include:

Act One:

President Of The Month by Jess Schuknecht

Local Pilgrimage by Phillip Kaplan

Beg Pardon by Philip Heckman

Toots by Gwendolyn Rice

Act Two:

The Lonesome Death Of Benny Pierce by Doug Reed

Release by Rob Matsushita

Dewey Defeats Truman by Dwayne Yancey

That Bee Gees Song by Seth McNeill

The Corridor by Amber McReynolds

The play is directed by first-time Broom Street director Maria Dahman, with set design by Bob Moore, costumes by Bree Prehn, and lighting design by Taylor Kokinos.