unscripted
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Rachel Mac
Rachel Mac
media release: A comedy show no one prepared for -- what could go wrong?!
On THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!
The stellar line-up joining the party this month is:
RACHEL MAC (Milwaukee)
ANDREW WEGLEITNER (Minnesota)
JARED PORTER (Madison)
SIYANG SUN (Madison)
Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL (Madison)
*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR EVENT*
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Doors 7:30pm Show 8pm
The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St
Tickets $10 presale, $15 at the door