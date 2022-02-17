unscripted

× Expand courtesy Rachel Mac Rachel Mac

media release: A comedy show no one prepared for -- what could go wrong?!

On THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

The stellar line-up joining the party this month is:

RACHEL MAC (Milwaukee)

ANDREW WEGLEITNER (Minnesota)

JARED PORTER (Madison)

SIYANG SUN (Madison)

Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL (Madison)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR EVENT*

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Doors 7:30pm Show 8pm

The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St

Tickets $10 presale, $15 at the door